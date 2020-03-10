US Marine killed during combat in Iraq identified as 34-year-old Simi Valley man

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- One of two United States Marines killed during a combat operation in Iraq over the weekend has been identified as a Simi Valley man, federal authorities announced Tuesday.

Gunnery Sgt. Diego D. Pongo, 34, was supporting Iraqi forces in Operation Inherent Resolve when he died Sunday, according to the U.S. Department of Defense.

Capt. Moises A. Navas, 34, of Maryland was the other Marine killed in the operation, which remains under investigation.

Both Marines were assigned to the 2nd Marine Raider Battalion at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
