soldier killed

Marine Corps identifies 4 killed in NATO exercise crash

EMBED <>More Videos

4 US troops die in Norway plane crash; unrelated to Ukraine

The U.S. Marine Corps has identified the four Marines who died when their Osprey aircraft crashed Friday night in a Norwegian town in the Arctic Circle during a NATO exercise.

The men, all assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 261, Marine Aircraft Group 26, 2d Marine Aircraft Wing stationed on Marine Corps Air Station New River, North Carolina, were identified as:

- Capt. Matthew J. Tomkiewicz, 27, of Fort Wayne, Indiana.

- Capt. Ross A. Reynolds, 27, of Leominster, Massachusetts.

- Gunnery Sgt. James W. Speedy, 30, of Cambridge, Ohio.

- Cpl. Jacob M. Moore, 24, of Catlettsburg, Kentucky.

In a statement issued Sunday night, a Marine Corps spokesman said the bodies were removed from the crash site and were in the process of being returned to the U.S.

Indiana Govenor Eric J. Holcomb released a statement Sunday on the death of Capt. Tomkiewicz.

"Janet and I send our sincere condolences to Captain Matthew Tomkiewicz's family and friends, especially in the tough days ahead. We ask all Hoosiers to surround the family with love and never-ending appreciation for all Captain Tomkiewicz gave to our state and nation."

The cause of the crash remained under investigation, but Norwegian police reported bad weather in the area.

Officials in Norway said the MV-22B Osprey crashed in Graetaedalen in Beiarn, south of Bodoe.

ABC7 Chicago contributed to this post.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
ncnew river air stationindianamassachusettsohiokentuckynatou.s. & worldmarinesplane crashsoldier killed
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
SOLDIER KILLED
4 US troops die in Norway plane crash; unrelated to Ukraine
Soldier killed in battle exercise at Fort Irwin
Traveling Vietnam vets memorial comes to SoCal for Memorial Day weekend
Vanessa Guillen memorial gate unveiled at Fort Hood
TOP STORIES
Justice Thomas hospitalized with infection, high court says
LA County COVID hospitalizations drop to lowest total since July 2021
LASD helicopter crashes in Angeles National Forest near Azusa
Delvine Meringor, John Korir win LA Marathon
Shooting at car show kills at least 1, wounds 24, including 6 kids
IE parent furious after teacher leads political chant in preschool
Credit reporting agencies will wipe out most medical debt
Show More
Jergens Ultra Healing lotion recalled for bacteria
American gunmakers help Ukrainians fight back against Putin
Grassroots groups in LA help rescue Holocaust survivors in Ukraine
Thousand Oaks deputy opens fire on catalytic converter theft suspect
School bombed in Ukraine city; Russian says hypersonic missiles fired
More TOP STORIES News