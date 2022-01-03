covid-19

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin tests positive for COVID-19

EMBED <>More Videos

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin announces on Twitter that he tested positive for COVID-19

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin announced Sunday on Twitter that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Austin met with President Biden on Tuesday, Dec. 21, more than a week since he reportedly began to experience symptoms and tested negative that morning.

Austin is fully vaccinated, including a booster shot, which he gives credit for rendering the infection to a much more mild state.

Until further notice, he will be attending meetings virtually in order to retain all authorities.

He reassures the public, "My symptoms are mild, and I am following my physician's directions," Austin continues, "The vaccines work and will remain a military medical requirement for our workforce. I continue to encourage everyone eligible for a booster shot to get one."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscoronaviruscovid 19 vaccinepoliticsu.s. & worldcovid 19
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
COVID-19
CDC mulling COVID test requirement for asymptomatic people: Fauci
LA County reports nearly 45,000 new COVID cases over weekend
Holiday travel woes continue: More flights canceled at LAX
Rose Parade: Pasadena's beloved tradition returns amid omicron surge
TOP STORIES
LA County reports nearly 45,000 new COVID cases over weekend
Holiday travel woes continue: More flights canceled at LAX
CDC mulling COVID test requirement for asymptomatic people: Fauci
Powerball jackpot continues to grow after no winners Saturday
Pink's Hot Dogs gives back to LA Zoo with 'Betty White Naked Hot Dog'
2nd bomb threat in a week at Orange County hospital
Woman, man killed in apparent murder-suicide; children found unharmed
Show More
Frightening moments as railing collapses during Eagles-Washington game
Behind-the-scenes look at powerful casting in 'Nightmare Alley'
Dog buried in snow, rescued after being swept away in avalanche
Marjorie Taylor Greene's Twitter suspended for COVID claims
LA County sees another steep rise in COVID hospitalizations
More TOP STORIES News