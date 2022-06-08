threat

Armed man arrested near Supreme Court Justice Kavanaugh's house

Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh stands during a group photo at the Supreme Court in Washington, Friday, April 23, 2021. (Erin Schaff/The New York Times via AP, Pool)

WASHINGTON -- The Supreme Court says an armed man who made threats against Justice Brett Kavanaugh was arrested near the justice's house in Maryland.

The man was arrested around 1:50 a.m. Wednesday, court spokeswoman Patricia McCabe said in an email.

RELATED: Man accused of killing retired Wisconsin judge dies after declared legally brain-dead, officials say

The Washington Post initially reported the arrest, quoting sources who said the man is from California and was upset by a leaked draft opinion suggesting the court is about to overrule Roe v. Wade, the court's landmark abortion case. He was also said to be upset over recent mass shootings, the Post reported.

Kavanaugh lives in a Maryland suburb just outside the District of Columbia.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
washington d.c.arrestbrett kavanaughsupreme courtu.s. & worldthreatu.s. supreme court
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
THREAT
Menifee teenager arrested after alleged threat to 'shoot up a school'
Texas gunman threatened rapes, shootings on Yubo app, users say
Police investigate possible threat at Montebello High School
Parents criticize response to shooting threat at Palmdale school
TOP STORIES
Primary election 2022: Latest results in key SoCal races
California primary: Live election-night results for statewide races
LIVE: Families of Uvalde, Buffalo victims testify in Congress
Race for LA County sheriff: Villanueva bound for runoff election
Johnny Depp's legal team discusses victory in defamation case
Ousted leader of Mongols biker club denies he was an informant
LA mayor's race: Bass, Caruso heading for November runoff vote
Show More
Simone Biles among gymnasts seeking $1B-plus from FBI over Nassar
'Chrisley Knows Best' couple found guilty on federal charges
Moderna says updated COVID shot boosts omicron protection
SoCal Indian community mourns rapper, politician Sidhu Moose Wala
1 dead, 8 injured after driver hits pedestrians in Berlin, Germany
More TOP STORIES News