US, Taliban sign deal aimed at ending war in Afghanistan

DOHA, Qatar -- The United States and the Taliban have signed a peace agreement aimed at ending the 18-year war in Afghanistan, America's longest.The signing could help President Donald Trump fulfill a key campaign promise to extract America from its "endless wars." Under the agreement, the U.S. will begin withdrawing thousands of troops in exchange for Taliban commitments to prevent Afghanistan from being a launchpad for terrorist attacks.If the Taliban meet their commitments, all U.S. troops would leave in 14 months.The U.S. invaded Afghanistan after the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks to overthrow the Taliban, who had hosted Osama bin Laden and al-Qaida as they planned and celebrated the assault.