US gymnast tests positive for COVID-19 ahead of Tokyo Olympics

A member of the US women's gymnastics team has tested positive for COVID-19 since arriving in Tokyo.

Japanese officials confirmed that the positive test belonged to a teenager on the team but did not release the teen's identity.

The United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee (USOPC) confirmed that the woman who tested positive is an alternate on the team. She has been sent to a nearby hotel to isolate.

The gymnast was with the team at its training facility outside of Tokyo when she tested positive.

This is part of a growing trend of Olympic athletes and training staff testing positive for COVID-19, including tennis star Coco Gauff.

Statement from USOPC:
"The health and safety of our athletes, coaches and staff is our top priority. We can confirm that an alternate on the women's artistic gymnastics team tested positive for COVID-19. In alignment with local rules and protocols, the athlete has been transferred to a hotel to quarantine. Out of respect for the individual's privacy, we cannot provide more information at this time."
