US gymnast tests positive for COVID-19 ahead of Tokyo Olympics

A member of the US women's gymnastics team has tested positive for COVID-19 since arriving in Tokyo.Japanese officials confirmed that the positive test belonged to a teenager on the team but did not release the teen's identity.The United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee (USOPC) confirmed that the woman who tested positive is an alternate on the team. She has been sent to a nearby hotel to isolate.The gymnast was with the team at its training facility outside of Tokyo when she tested positive.This is part of a growing trend of Olympic athletes and training staff testing positive for COVID-19, including tennis star Coco Gauff.Statement from USOPC: