USA Today headquarters evacuated after mistaken report of man with weapon

MCLEAN, Virginia -- USA Today's headquarters was evacuated Wednesday after a mistaken report of a man with a weapon. Police now say that they've seen no evidence of "any acts of violence."

Images posted to Twitter Wednesday showed hundreds of office workers evacuated from the Gannett Building, located at 7950 Jones Branch Drive in McLean, Virginia. The building houses the USA Today headquarters among other non-newspaper offices.



A USA Today article described alarms sounding and law enforcement officers with rifles and body armor.

Fairfax County Police Chief Edwin Roessler said a call came in around noon reporting a "former employee" with a weapon.

Officials searched the building "floor by floor" and evacuated employees before announcing that there was no evidence of violence.

Police are trying to verify the source of the call. They said they do not know if the caller's information is accurate but say they do have a person of interest they are searching for. The person was not identified.

An investigation is ongoing, and a heavy police presence remains at the scene.

"This is a very large office complex and it's going to take several more hours to evacuate the building and make sure its all clear," Roessler said. "We pray that this will be a non-event."

The building is located near the Capital Beltway, major regional malls and office buildings in the Washington suburbs, according to USA Today.

This false alarm comes after mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, over the weekend rocked the nation. False alarms also triggered massive displays of panic in Times Square, New York, and at a Utah mall.

