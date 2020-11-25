Coronavirus Los Angeles

USC football player quarantined after testing positive for COVID-19, university says

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- A USC football player has tested positive for the coronavirus, the university announced Tuesday.

The player, who was not publicly identified, traveled with the team to Utah for Saturday's 33-17 victory over the Utes and had tested negative within 36 hours of travel and again on game day, according to a USC statement.

The player tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday and the university was informed Monday night. He was not present in the facilities or at practice on Sunday or Monday, the statement said.

The player is symptomatic and has been quarantined. USC Student Health, Utah Athletics and the Pac-12 Conference have been notified.

1st person in US to try COVID-19 vaccine talks side effects
EMBED More News Videos

As the race for the COVID-19 vaccine continues, those in the trials for both Moderna and Pfizer are describing the side effects.


There were no other positive tests among the team Monday.

The Trojans (3-0) are scheduled to play host to Colorado (2-0) on Saturday at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

USC issued its weekly report on coronavirus testing of its athletes on Monday with one member of a team not actively participating in workouts on campus testing positive among the 1,157 test since the last report Nov. 16.

Since testing began in mid-June, there have been 26 positive tests among the 10,048 conducted on USC athletes. The percentage of positive tests is 0.26%.

According to USC, the school conducts antigen testing for all football players, coaches and support staff in close contact with players Monday-Friday. The testing occurs in the morning to ensure that everyone is cleared with a negative test before participating in practice.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportslos angeleslos angeles countyncaacoronavirus californiaathletesfootballcoronavirus pandemicusc trojanscoronavirus los angelesusccovid 19
Copyright © 2020 by City News Service, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS LOS ANGELES
LA County COVID-19 transmission hits highest rate since March
Cedars-Sinai ultra-cold freezers set to store COVID vaccine
LA County supervisors decline to overturn dining ban
LA County restaurant owners frustrated over dining ban
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LA County COVID-19 transmission hits highest rate since March
SCE may shut off power on Thanksgiving due to fire danger
Attending a gathering? Assess your COVID risk here
With less than 2 months left in office, Pres. Trump pardons Flynn
1st person in US to try COVID-19 vaccine talks side effects
Argentina soccer legend Maradona dies at 60
LA County supervisors decline to overturn dining ban
Show More
Joe Biden appeals for unity in Thanksgiving-eve address
Cedars-Sinai ultra-cold freezers set to store COVID vaccine
Pasadena to step up enforcement as outdoor dining continues
Authorities in Jurupa Valley searching for missing teen with autism
50th anniversary showing of 'Santa Claus is Comin' to Town' airs Friday on ABC
More TOP STORIES News