Society

USC dedicates Japanese rock garden in honor of Nisei students interned during World War II

By
EMBED <>More Videos

USC dedicates Japanese garden in honor of Nisei students during WWII

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- In a quiet corner of the USC campus, there's now a rock garden dedicated to the university's Nisei students -- Japanese American students forced into detention centers during World War II.

Eighty years ago, Japanese American students at USC were forced out of school, and into internment camps when the United States entered the Second World War. Today, a rock garden is being dedicated to those students.

The architect says from the front, the rock formation represents the turmoil of that that time, and from the back, its smoothness is like the calm waters of a flowing river.

Joanne Kumamoto and her sister Corrine Oishi are Jiro Oishi's daughters. He was a student at USC when he and his family were taken to an internment camp in Arizona.

Jiro Oishi, like many Nisei, were not allowed to continue their education at USC after the war.

"Now that they're willing to acknowledge it, and speak to that, to me makes a big difference," Kumamoto said. "I think it brings a change to the university, and so that's why I think it's very appropriate."

The first visitors didn't say much. They found a quite spot to reflect. And that's what the garden is designed to do. Jiro Oishi's children say their dad would have enjoyed this tranquil place on campus.

Ten years ago, USC brought back some of the surviving Nisei students and awarded them their degrees, whose education was disrupted during the war. Jiro Oishi's daughters say this garden helps the University, city and country move forward from a dark chapter in our history.

Corrine Oishi was philosophical about what the garden stands for.

"Life is ahead. And you just let the things go around you and just move forward," she said.

The direction of the garden, the flow of the rocks is significant because it faces the alumni building. The significance there, looking toward the future and hoping not to repeat the past.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societylos angeleslos angeles countyeducationsocietylos angelesworld war iiusc
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
Will Smith resigns from Academy following Chris Rock slap backlash
Turpin children possible victims in foster family abuse case
Man found dead near Van Nuys apartment complex after hit-and-run
LA city to spend $3 billion to house the homeless in next 5 years
COVID-19 asylum limits at US-Mexico border to end May 23
Woman finds out her gynecologist is also her biological father
Person of interest sought in Echo Park hit-and-run that killed 2
Show More
SoCal drivers may be able to fuel up for less amid high gas prices
Long 'COVID Recovery Clinic' opens, provides patients with needed care
San Bernardino County hospital reports zero COVID-19 patients
New data shows BA.2 COVID-19 subvariant doubling in LA County
LAPD was 'prepared' to arrest Will Smith after Oscars slap: Producer
More TOP STORIES News