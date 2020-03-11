Coronavirus

Coronavirus: Nurses rally outside USC Keck Hospital over resources to fight pandemic

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Nurses gathered outside USC Keck Hospital on Wednesday morning making it known they weren't happy.

Members of the California Nurses Association and National Nurses United say they're concerned after learning the CDC has weakened its federal guidance over measures to help contain the coronavirus pandemic.

"We don't feel like we are being provided with the resources we need to adequately protect ourselves, our patients and our visitors," said nurse Laura Meraz.

RELATED: WHO declares coronavirus a pandemic

The CDC says its aggressively responding to the global pandemic of COVID-19 by helping prepare first responders and healthcare providers with guidance on infection control and hospital preparedness.

"Nationwide, I do believe it is a big deal. We are worried about all nurses, front line workers, and being exposed to the virus and getting sick ourselves," said ICU nurse James Vargyas.

Vargyas says as the pandemic expands, he and fellow nurses at USC Keck believe standards for their personal protective equipment have been rolled back and rationed.

"We don't want to run out when we need it, so nationwide we are worried that supplies will become exhausted," Vargyas said.

RELATED: Coronavirus Southern California updates: First death reported in Los Angeles County

The hospital told ABC7 that's not the case, saying all necessary safeguards have been implemented to include sufficient supplies, and educating staff on what to do if they're exposed or exhibit symptoms.

Still, the nurses say they want more to be done to protect them and those they care for.

"We need to be here to take care of these patients, and if we are not protected, if we are not well, we can't do that," Meraz said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angeleslos angeles countycdcoutbreakcoronavirushospitalnursesvirus
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
16 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Los Angeles County
CORONAVIRUS
Reopening CA: Here's what we know and what comes next
COVID-19: Governor announces expansion of worker's compensation
San Bernardino County preparing for some businesses to reopen
OC barbershop owners reopen, saying they had to save the business
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
Newport Beach gets approval to reopen beaches with modifications
Doctors answer your coronavirus questions during ABC7's virtual town hall
OC barbershop owners reopen, saying they had to save the business
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Reopening CA: Here's what we know and what comes next
Court upholds California ban on church services in pandemic
Show More
San Bernardino County preparing for some businesses to reopen
COVID-19: Governor announces expansion of worker's compensation
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
Security company Allied Universal hiring 500 workers in LA County
COVID-19 treatment: SoCal doctor discusses remdesivir, plasma, herd immunity
More TOP STORIES News