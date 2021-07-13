Health & Fitness

USC hospital nurses go on strike, citing 'unsafe staffing conditions'

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- Registered nurses at Keck Hospital of USC and USC Norris Cancer Hospital began a two-day strike on Tuesday morning, protesting what they claim are "unsafe staffing conditions" at the university-affiliated health facilities.

Labor representatives from the California Nurses Association/National Nurses United -- representing more than 1,400 nurses at the two hospitals -- said nearly all nurses voted in June to authorize the strike.

"We don't want to strike, but our patients' safety is jeopardized by chronic short staffing and the hospital's excessive reliance on outside contractors without the appropriate skill mix to provide safe care," Keck Hospital nurse Joshua Duarte said in a statement released by the union. "USC needs to do better."

Nationwide, health care systems are facing a shortage of nursing and other clinical staff.

Keck Medicine of USC officials said they are disappointed the union called for a strike following more than 40 bargaining sessions and recently reaching a tentative agreement. USC nurses have been in negotiations since November 2020 for a new contract.

"Our top priority during the strike -- as always -- is the safety and well-being of our patients and employees,'' according to a statement from Keck Medicine. "Hospital and clinic operations remain open and fully staffed with doctors, nurses and all other clinical professionals, as we continue our commitment to exceptional patient care and safety."
