A University of Southern California student was mowed down by a hit-and-run driver, and the suspect remains on the loose.Security cameras captured footage of the hit-and-run, which happened Thursday night in the area of 39th Street and Budlog Avenue.Student Kimberly Cuellar was being dropped off at home after class when the car came barreling up the street and struck her.Cuellar injured her leg and broke her nose.She said the suspect vehicle was very dark with tinted windows and it was moving fast, so she wasn't able to get a good look at the car that struck her, but she hopes someone will help her get justice."This constantly happens on this street, where cars go really fast, and I feel like things like this can't go unnoticed. I was lucky, I'm tremendously lucky. I'm telling everybody I'm fine, I have nothing, I'll be healed in no time, but it could be much worse," Cuellar said.The straight-A student said she is the first in her family to go to college and is worried about how her injuries could affect her schooling."I remember being in the ambulance and telling the paramedics like, 'Please check my head...I want my brain to be OK,'" Cuellar said.The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating the crash. Anyone with information was urged to call police.