USC fall semester begins with tension as more fraternities cut ties with university

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The University of Southern California began its fall semester Monday as tensions between the university and Greek life leaders continue to grow.

Earlier this month, six fraternities announced they would disaffiliate from USC in a push back against strict rules enacted after multiple accusations of sexual assault at frat parties last year.

That number of disaffiliated fraternity houses has grown to eight, and they have formed their own organization called the University Park Interfraternity Council.

The university says the groups are trying to eliminate university oversight, which include procedures and protocols designed to prevent sexual assault, drug abuse and underage drinking.

The mother of an alleged sexual assault victim spoke to ABC7's Veronica Miracle. She recalled what her daughter told her:

"She says 'I don't know. I was unconscious and I woke up to a person I don't even know... assaulted me."

New rules announced by the university in January include posting security guards at stairs or hallways leading to bedrooms during parties.

However, the Council's Harrison Murphy told the Los Angeles Times that the move to disaffiliate was not a reaction to the rules, but to what he said was the university's unfair policies toward Greek organizations as a whole.

"I want to say unequivocally that no, we are not disaffiliating to dodge these social event policies that were put into place," Murphy said.

The eight breakaway fraternities are Beta Theta Pi, Kappa Alpha Order, Lambda Chi Alpha, Pi Kappa Alpha, Sigma Alpha Mu, Sigma Chi, Tau Kappa Epsilon and Zeta Beta Tau.

USC has 48 fraternities and sororities.

In an Instagram post last weekend, Council organizers said it was formed "to address significant shortcomings in the existing system. We stress at the outset that we remain deeply committed to our overall responsibilities to the USC community and to ensuring the safety of our members and guests. This new Council is designed to provide individual chapters and their members with a substantially more focused, timely and consistent process for input, discipline and accountability.

"... Over the past several years, our partnership with USC has significantly deteriorated, and became largely unworkable after USC unilaterally suspended, without explanation or cause, all organizational activities for nearly half of the 2021-22 school year,'' the post continued.

The breakaway fraternities can no longer use the USC name, logo or campus Greek life resources, and students in the fraternities are still subject to campus rules and laws against hazing, sexual assault and other misconduct.

City News Service contributed to this report.