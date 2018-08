EMBED >More News Videos ABC7 has compiled a list of items that are important to have in your earthquake kit so that you're prepared for "the big one."

The U.S. Geological Survey reports that a magnitude-3.5 earthquake hit 2 miles northeast of Oakland at 7:18 p.m. Monday. There were no immediate reports of any injuries or damage.It was initially reported as a magnitude-3.8, then a 3.6 before USGS downgraded the quake to a magnitude-3.5.BART reported that trains stopped momentarily as a precaution as crews inspected tracks.Just two days ago, a series of earthquakes struck an area of San Diego County.