OAKLAND, Calif. --The U.S. Geological Survey reports that a magnitude-3.5 earthquake hit 2 miles northeast of Oakland at 7:18 p.m. Monday. There were no immediate reports of any injuries or damage.
It was initially reported as a magnitude-3.8, then a 3.6 before USGS downgraded the quake to a magnitude-3.5.
BART reported that trains stopped momentarily as a precaution as crews inspected tracks.
Just two days ago, a series of earthquakes struck an area of San Diego County.
