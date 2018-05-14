USGS reports magnitude-3.5 earthquake near Oakland

EMBED </>More Videos

USGS reports that a magnitude-3.6 earthquake hit Monday evening 2 miles northeast of Oakland. (KGO-TV)

OAKLAND, Calif. --
The U.S. Geological Survey reports that a magnitude-3.5 earthquake hit 2 miles northeast of Oakland at 7:18 p.m. Monday. There were no immediate reports of any injuries or damage.

It was initially reported as a magnitude-3.8, then a 3.6 before USGS downgraded the quake to a magnitude-3.5.

EMBED More News Videos

ABC7 has compiled a list of items that are important to have in your earthquake kit so that you're prepared for "the big one."



BART reported that trains stopped momentarily as a precaution as crews inspected tracks.

WATCH: Live ABC7 Quake Cam

Just two days ago, a series of earthquakes struck an area of San Diego County.

VIDEO: What to pack in your earthquake emergency kit
EMBED More News Videos

If you haven't put together an earthquake kit for your house yet, it's time to get going.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
earthquakeUSGSbay areaNorthern California
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Prepare NorCal: Emergency Resources
Bay Area Earthquake Tracker
VIDEO: What to pack in your earthquake emergency kit
VIDEO: How early quake warning system could save lives
Top Stories
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Show More
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
Child misconduct investigation widens for former Catholic priest arrested in Banning
More News