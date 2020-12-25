USGS to phase out ShakeAlert for new earthquake warning app MyShake

The app uses data from the U.S.G.S. to give Californians warnings about impending earthquakes.
The U.S. Geological Survey is phasing out the earthquake early warning system app ShakeAlert and introducing a new early warning app.

One week from Friday, ShakeAlert will be retired. Users are being encouraged to download MyShake, a new statewide app that is being rolled out.

RELATED: After pair of SoCal earthquakes, how did new ShakeAlert app perform?

MyShake uses information from the USGS to give Californians a heads up before a strong quake hits. It also improves on lessons learned by developers of ShakeAlert.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
californiaearthquakewarningapp
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Downtown Nashville explosion knocks communications offline
Archdiocese of LA Christmas Masses to be broadcast on TV, livestream
GOP blocks $2,000 checks as Trump leaves COVID aid in chaos
Suspect in custody after 15 Freeway standoff
Pilot's footage shows jetpack flying off SoCal coast
Health care workers at SoCal hospital pushed to breaking point
Michael Jackson's Neverland Ranch sold for $22 million
Show More
Santa Ana student defies odds with acceptance to Harvard
Everything to know about 'Soul' on Disney+
LA's historic Olvera Street hard hit by pandemic
Fire damages building on Houdini Estate in Hollywood Hills
NORAD's Santa Tracker started by accident, now it's a Christmas tradition
More TOP STORIES News