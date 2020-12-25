USGS to phase out ShakeAlert for new earthquake warning app MyShake

The U.S. Geological Survey is phasing out the earthquake early warning system app ShakeAlert and introducing a new early warning app.
One week from Friday, ShakeAlert will be retired. Users are being encouraged to download MyShake, a new statewide app that is being rolled out.
MyShake uses information from the USGS to give Californians a heads up before a strong quake hits. It also improves on lessons learned by developers of ShakeAlert.
