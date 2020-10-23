$35K reward offered after mail carrier robbed in North Hollywood

A reward of up to $35,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest of a man suspected of robbing a mail carrier in North Hollywood.
NORTH HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A reward of up to $35,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest of a man suspected of robbing a mail carrier in North Hollywood.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service says the postal carrier was robbed while delivering mail in the area of 10821 Kling Street on Oct. 5. around 3:15 p.m.

Investigators say no mail was taken and the postal carrier was not harmed, but the suspect apparently got away with Postal Service property.

The suspect is described as Black, between the ages of 18 and 20, 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing 145 pounds with an athletic build. Surveillance video images of the suspect were released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455.
