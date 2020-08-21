Politics

What's happening with the USPS? Here's a breakdown

Here's a look at what's going on with the United States Postal Service and how it plays into the upcoming election.
The United States Postal Service has dominated headlines recently.

The government agency has been losing money for years.

In June, President Donald Trump appointed Louis DeJoy, a republican donor and logistics company executive as the new Postmaster General to try to make this government institution financially stable.

DeJoy started making changes, including cutting back on things like overtime for mail carriers and ordered the removal of dozens of high-speed mail sorting machines.

Many politicians were quick to express their concerns about how this may interfere with the upcoming election.

