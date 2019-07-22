Utah man pleads not guilty in killing of Deputy Joseph Solano

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A Utah man charged with shooting and killing an off-duty Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputy has pleaded not guilty.

Rhett McKenzie Nelson, 30, was arraigned Monday morning. He is charged with killing 50-year-old Deputy Joseph Solano inside an Alhambra Jack in the Box and gunning down 31-year-old Dmitry Kolstov.

Solano was off-duty when he was shot in the head while waiting in line at the restaurant in Alhambra last month.

According to the District Attorney's Office, Nelson allegedly shot Solano an hour after fatally shooting Kolstov in Los Angeles. He allegedly then robbed a gas station and a 7-Eleven in Long Beach, all on June 10.

Nelson was not granted bail and will remain in custody. His next court appearance is Sept. 6.

RELATED: Fallen L.A. County Sheriff's Deputy Joseph Solano honored at memorial service
EMBED More News Videos

Hundreds gathered for memorial services to honor slain Los Angeles County Sheriff's Deputy Joseph Solano, who was fatally shot in Alhambra earlier this month.



The Associated Press contributed to this report.

*Follow us on Instagram
*Subscribe to our YouTube channel
*Download the ABC7 app for news alerts
Click here for iOS devices | Click here for Android devices.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
alhambralos angeleslos angeles countylos angeles county sheriff's departmentfatal shootinggun violenceshootingfuneral
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
FBI serves search warrant at LADWP and City Hall
4.2 earthquake strikes near Twentynine Palms
LAPD motor officer, bicyclist injured in crash in Encino
Victorville Caltrans sign displays 'Trump 2020' message
VIDEO: Dramatic lightning streak shoots across sky in D.C.
UCLA offers admission to nearly 19,000 freshman, transfer applicants
New York becomes 1st state to ban declawing of cats
Show More
Macy's pulls line of dinner plates that some say promote eating disorders
Dr. Lucy Jones discusses how to better prepare for earthquakes
Massive fire erupts at 99 Cents Only store in Culver City
Emailed bomb threat investigated at building in Brentwood
Cigarette butts are largest man-made pollutant, researchers say
More TOP STORIES News