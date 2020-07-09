Los Angeles (KABC) -- Important advances in COVID-19 research, including promising data on new treatments, were announced today ahead of the virtual COVID-19 Conference, the world's first abstract-driven scientific meeting dedicated to the global pandemic.
The COVID-19 Conference will take place on 10 July (extending into July 11 in some time zones), following the 23rd International AIDS Conference, also known as AIDS 2020: Virtual. Accessible at covid19.aids2020.org, the COVID-19 Conference is open to all and free of charge.
"We convened this conference to tackle the many urgent questions related to COVID-19 epidemiology, prevention, treatment and care," IAS President Anton Pozniak said. "The studies presented at this gathering underwent rigorous scientific vetting and capture critical insights from the front lines in hard-hit communities worldwide."
ABC7's Karl Schmid has been following AIDS2020 Virtual all week as well as having hosted AIDS2020 Virtual Daily.
AIDS2020 Virtual switches to virtual covid-19 conference
AIDS2020 Virtual to dedicate final day to Covid-19 conference
AIDS
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News