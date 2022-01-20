Man charged in attack on Tustin vaccine-clinic workers

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=11439055" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Video shows a man lash out and assault workers at a vaccine clinic in Tustin after he verbally attacked them and called staff "murderers."

TUSTIN, Calif. (KABC) -- A San Diego-area man accused of punching workers at a vaccine clinic in Tustin is facing charges of battery and resisting arrest.The Dec. 30 attack was captured on surveillance video.Prosecutors say 44-year old Thomas Apollo of Poway was asked to leave the Families Together clinic for refusing to wear a mask.He allegedly called the workers "murderers" before punching one medical assistant five times, and another twice.Bystanders pinned him down.Officers had to use a Taser to subdue Apollo before handcuffing him.He is also accused of groping the nurse who treated him at a nearby hospital.Apollo is due in court on March 30.