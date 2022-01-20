Man charged in attack on Tustin vaccine-clinic workers

TUSTIN, Calif. (KABC) -- A San Diego-area man accused of punching workers at a vaccine clinic in Tustin is facing charges of battery and resisting arrest.

The Dec. 30 attack was captured on surveillance video.

Prosecutors say 44-year old Thomas Apollo of Poway was asked to leave the Families Together clinic for refusing to wear a mask.

He allegedly called the workers "murderers" before punching one medical assistant five times, and another twice.

Bystanders pinned him down.

Officers had to use a Taser to subdue Apollo before handcuffing him.

He is also accused of groping the nurse who treated him at a nearby hospital.

Apollo is due in court on March 30.

