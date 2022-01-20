Man charged in attack on Tustin vaccine-clinic workers

The Dec. 30 attack was captured on surveillance video.
Prosecutors say 44-year old Thomas Apollo of Poway was asked to leave the Families Together clinic for refusing to wear a mask.
He allegedly called the workers "murderers" before punching one medical assistant five times, and another twice.
Video shows man violently attack workers at COVID vaccine clinic in Tustin
Bystanders pinned him down.
Officers had to use a Taser to subdue Apollo before handcuffing him.
He is also accused of groping the nurse who treated him at a nearby hospital.
Apollo is due in court on March 30.