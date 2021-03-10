Community & Events

Vaccine Hunters: Here's how locals are using Facebook to find leftover vaccine doses

People are scoring leftover vaccine doses by crowdsourcing on Facebook.
By
More than nine million Californians have been vaccinated. But every once in a while, there are unused doses at the end of the day.

Now, local Facebook groups are helping people find spare doses.

Doug ward co-founded the website vaccinehunter.org about a month ago when he was trying to find a vaccine for his mother. He managed to find one with advice from a local Facebook group.

"I decided to build a website to help people find their local vaccine hunter groups to help anyone and everyone get vaccinated," he said.

L.A. County Department of Public Health reports that less than 10% of people don't show up to their appointments.

So, what happens to those doses? Well, your local vaccine hunter group can help make sure it doesn't go to waste.

Check out the video for Ward's tips on scoring a leftover vaccine.
