graduation

Texas dad proud of 'valedictorian' and 'NOT valedictorian' sons

EMBED <>More Videos

Cypress dad cracks joke in graduation sign for sons

CYPRESS, Texas -- A Texas dad may or may not have admitted to having a favorite child after putting up these graduation signs on his front lawn.

The signs have turned some heads and generated quite the buzz on Twitter.

One of the signs shows a picture of Ryan Parappuram with the word "Valedictorian" proudly emblazoned under his picture.

The other sign showed Ryan's older brother Justin--although not is as reverent of a light. Justin's sign showcased the words "NOT Valedictorian."

"My dad swears he doesn't have a favorite," a tweet by Justin reads.



But don't worry. This sign is not showcasing a split family, as you might initially think. Instead it shows a family who enjoys poking fun at each other.

Justin later followed up on Twitter saying, "I love both my dad and brother, this was all in good fun!"

"I'm super proud of my brother, and I know he is proud of me, too," he continued. "My dad couldn't be more thrilled for the both of us and only printed this sign with my consent."

SEE RELATED STORY: Bellaire HS makes HISD history with 9 valedictorians
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societytexashigh schoolgraduationcollege studentstudents
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GRADUATION
CHP holds graduation ceremony for K-9 teams
7 members of same SoCal family graduate in the same year
Compton USD's graduation, college acceptance rates higher than 80%
Send us your 2021 graduation photo, and we could give you a shout out!
TOP STORIES
Recent flash mob robberies bring out more security for Black Friday
Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger
Citadel Outlets open early for Black Friday shopping
Chase of box truck ends with suspect arrested in Compton
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
Red flag warning continues across SoCal on Friday
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
Show More
Massive blaze rips through commercial building south of DTLA
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
BTS stops traffic near The Grove for impromptu crosswalk concert
Dwayne Johnson gifts custom truck to SoCal fan
Wind destroys Burbank studio construction project
More TOP STORIES News