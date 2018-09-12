A shopping center in Valencia has been evacuated after a Wells Fargo branch received a bomb threat over the phone.According to Los Angeles County sheriff's officials, the call was made about 4:10 p.m. to the branch in the River Oaks Shopping Center in the 24200 block of Magic Mountain Parkway.Officials said the caller stated there was a bomb placed in the bank and it must be found before it detonates.The shopping center has been evacuated and sheriff's officials are in contact with a bomb squad.Magic Mountain Parkway from Auto Center Drive to McBean Parkway has been shut down.