VALENCIA, Calif. (KABC) -- A truck was almost swallowed by a sinkhole that formed at an intersection in Valencia Friday evening.The sinkhole appeared around 6 p.m. near the corner of Decoro and Dickason drives.Footage showed the front end of the Dodge Ram truck submerged in the water-filled sinkhole.The truck was towed from the scene, and the driver was uninjured, according to the Santa Clarita sheriff's station.Authorities say the street collapsed as the Dodge truck was going over it.Crews have started repairs, but the area where the sinkhole formed will likely be shut down until Sunday night.