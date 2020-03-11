Valencia: Woman pronounced dead after being found unresponsive in car, prompting sheriff's investigation

VALENCIA, Calif. (KABC) -- A woman in her 30s was found dead Tuesday evening in a residential Valencia neighborhood, prompting an investigation by the sheriff's homicide detectives, authorities said.
Santa Clarita station deputies responded after 9:30 p.m. to a medical rescue call in the 25000 block of Oak Meadows Drive, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.
The woman was found unresponsive, and firefighter-paramedics pronounced her dead at the scene.
"It was learned the woman was discovered inside a vehicle parked in a driveway of a residence where it is believed she lived," the Sheriff's Department said in a statement. Her identity was not immediately released.
The cause of death is under investigation.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS (8477).
DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
