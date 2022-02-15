localish

Soulmates and sweethearts celebrate Valentine's Day milestones

EMBED <>More Videos

Soulmates celebrate Valentine's Day milestones

LOS ANGELES -- Longtime couples Abby and Norman Murkoff and Herman and Bess Leibenson, met in the early 1950s.

The Leibenson's met at a dance. The Murkoffs met through a mutual circle of friends.

They fell in love and soon after, they had beautiful families.

Today both couples have been married for more than 65 years and have celebrated six decades of Valentine's Days together!

So, what is the secret to their marriages? Watch the video above for the whole story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angeleslos angeles countykabcvalentine's daylovelocalish
LOCALISH
Soulmates celebrate Valentine's Day milestones
The sweet love story that saved a legendary NYC chocolate shop
You can make your own beautiful glass art at this California studio
A lazy guide to getting fit
TOP STORIES
CA school mask rules to remain in effect after mandate expires
Disneyland celebrates Rams' Super Bowl win with parade
Hollywood sign gets makeover after Rams win Super Bowl
Brian Laundrie's cause of death, new details revealed in autopsy
Despite mandate, many fans enjoyed Super Bowl without a mask
Western megadrought worsens to driest in at least 1,200 years
Group calls for end to vaccine and mask mandates during Super Bowl
Show More
Valentine's Day couples celebrate milestones
Rams gear flies off the shelf after Super Bowl win
3 LAPD officers hospitalized after 110 Freeway hit-and-run crash
Rams plan for Super Bowl victory parade on Wednesday
Rams' Van Jefferson welcomes Super Bowl baby boy
More TOP STORIES News