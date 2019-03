VIDEO: Valet saves woman from downtown LA mugging

This an actual crime in progress. This person was so distracted with her phone she did not see the suspect run up on her. Suspect grabbed her phone and dragged her into the alley. His actions were interrupted by the Valet. She was lucky. Always be aware of your surroundings pic.twitter.com/FSjApuOZih — LAPD Central Area (@LAPDCentralArea) February 5, 2019

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Video of an attempting mugging in downtown Los Angeles is serving as a reminder to be aware of your surroundings.Los Angeles police posted the video of a woman walking near 11th Street and Flower last week while looking at her phone.She was so distracted she didn't see a man run up behind her. He grabbed her phone and dragged her to a side street.A valet intervened, pushing him away from the woman and potentially saving her from serious harm.The suspect got away.