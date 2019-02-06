VIDEO: Valet saves woman from downtown LA mugging

Video shows a man attempting to mug a woman in downtown LA before a valet intervenes.

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Video of an attempting mugging in downtown Los Angeles is serving as a reminder to be aware of your surroundings.

Los Angeles police posted the video of a woman walking near 11th Street and Flower last week while looking at her phone.



She was so distracted she didn't see a man run up behind her. He grabbed her phone and dragged her to a side street.

A valet intervened, pushing him away from the woman and potentially saving her from serious harm.

The suspect got away.
