Valley Village burglary suspect apprehended after trying to cut officer, LAPD says

An armed suspect tried to cut an officer and fled on foot before being apprehended in Valley Village, police said. (KABC)

VALLEY VILLAGE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
An armed suspect tried to cut a police officer and fled on foot before being apprehended Saturday morning in Valley Village, authorities said.

Officers initially responded about 12:30 a.m. to a report of a burglary in the 4900 block of Bluebell Avenue, according to Capt. Lillian Carranza of the Los Angeles Police Department.

Upon arrival, police initiated a foot pursuit, during which the suspect attempted to cut an officer, Carranza said in a tweet. "The officer is OK," the captain wrote.

A perimeter was set up after the suspect, who was armed with a knife, escaped, authorities said.

News video from the scene showed SWAT officers climbing down a ladder into a flood-control channel after firefighters used an electrical saw to cut away part of a fence. A K-9 dog in a harness was lowered into the channel to assist in the search.

The SWAT team was seen entering an underground tunnel. The suspect was later arrested without incident, a spokesperson for the LAPD's Van Nuys Division said.

The name of the person in custody was not immediately released.
