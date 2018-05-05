An armed suspect tried to cut a police officer and fled on foot before being apprehended Saturday morning in Valley Village, authorities said.Officers initially responded about 12:30 a.m. to a report of a burglary in the 4900 block of Bluebell Avenue, according to Capt. Lillian Carranza of the Los Angeles Police Department.Upon arrival, police initiated a foot pursuit, during which the suspect attempted to cut an officer, Carranza said in a tweet. "The officer is OK," the captain wrote.A perimeter was set up after the suspect, who was armed with a knife, escaped, authorities said.News video from the scene showed SWAT officers climbing down a ladder into a flood-control channel after firefighters used an electrical saw to cut away part of a fence. A K-9 dog in a harness was lowered into the channel to assist in the search.The SWAT team was seen entering an underground tunnel. The suspect was later arrested without incident, a spokesperson for the LAPD's Van Nuys Division said.The name of the person in custody was not immediately released.