Van Nuys chase ends with suspected DUI driver crashing into front yard of home

VAN NUYS, SAN FERNANDO VALLEY (KABC) -- A police chase ended when a suspect driver lost control of the car and crashed through a wall and onto the yard of a home in Van Nuys early Monday morning.The pursuit started around 1:30 a.m. after the suspected DUI driver failed to pull over during a traffic stop, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.The suspect fled but the chase only lasted about two minutes before he barreled into the yard on the 7400 block of Amestoy Avenue near Sherman Way. Nobody inside the home was hurt.After crashing, the suspect fled on foot but was quickly caught by officers who noticed an empty weapon holster strapped to his body. Officers later located a firearm in the area.The suspect was taken to a hospital with minor injuries and will face possible charges of driving under the influence and hit and run.