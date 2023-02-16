Student detained after replica gun leads to lockdown at Van Nuys High School

AIR7 HD was over Van Nuys High School, which was temporarily placed on lockdown after a report of a student with a gun that turned out to be a replica.

VAN NUYS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Van Nuys High School was placed on lockdown Thursday afternoon as police searched for a student reported to have a gun on campus.

The report of a person with a gun on campus was made around 1 p.m. School police and the LAPD responded and placed the school on lockdown as a precaution.

Officers were able to locate the student and determined the item was a replica firearm.

The lockdown was lifted within less than two hours and the campus was resuming normal operations.

The student was detained but it was not immediately disclosed what disciplinary actions or criminal charges the individual may face.