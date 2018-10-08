Van Nuys home inundated with rats causes concern among neighbors

Rats are reportedly overrunning a Van Nuys neighborhood, and residents said the problem surrounds one home in the community."It's disgusting. It's disgusting, and it's not safe for my kids. It's not fair to us that my kids can't just play outside and be kids," one resident said.The resident, who wanted to be anonymous, said the rats flood out of that house in groups of up to 20 or even 30, crawling up the roof and through the yard and getting into other homes, which creates a health hazard for other residents."I'm putting my daughter to sleep at night and I can hear them crawling up the walls and crawling over the roof. I can hear them jiggling the gates," the resident said.Some parents said they can't let their children play in their backyards because of the accumulation of rat feces throughout their yards."We've seen them crossing over the fence into the woman's yard in packs - if packs is more than one - we're talking like 20," another resident said.Residents said they've spoken with the homeowners about the problem and the homeowners claim they're trying to trap the rats and move them out of the neighborhood because it's against their religion to kill them.Those homeowners also claim the rodents are marching in from the nearby flood control channel connected to the L.A. River."They're everywhere," John Bueno said. "I'm sure like anywhere else, if you go to any other neighborhood you'll find one or two running around. What we do is we bought the humane traps because we don't believe in killing them, and we trap them."But now, neighbors are calling on the city to step in and help them get rid of the rats once and for all.