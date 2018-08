EMBED >More News Videos LAPD released graphic bodycam footage showing a June police shooting in Van Nuys that left a knife-wielding suspect and an innocent bystander dead.

A lawsuit is expected to be announced on Wednesday by the family of a woman who was shot and killed by Los Angeles police officers during a hostage situation in Van Nuys.The Cochran Firm will hold a press conference at 11 a.m. to discuss the filing of claims for wrongful death, assault and battery, and negligence against the City of L.A. and its police department on behalf of the family of 49-year-old Elizabeth Tollison.The incident occurred on June 16 , when officers with LAPD's Van Nuys Division received a radio call about a man who had stabbed his ex-girlfriend with a knife, LAPD Chief Michel Moore said during a press conference Tuesday.Responding officers confronted Guillermo Perez outside of a church on Tyrone Avenue. Perez was holding a metal folding chair and a large knife. Officers told him to drop the knife, but he ignored their commands. That's when police fired bean bag rounds at Perez, Moore said."He moved away from officers and grabbed an innocent bystander who was standing nearby. Perez began to cut the innocent bystander's throat with a knife. That's when three officers shot at Perez to stop his actions and prevent him from killing the hostage," the chief said.Officers fired 18 rounds, and Perez was shot and killed. Tollison, the innocent bystander, was struck twice by police gunfire, and she later died at a hospital, according to Moore.Los Angeles police released graphic bodycam footage showing the police shooting."While Ms. Tollison was being held by Mr. Perez, the three LAPD officers negligently assessed the circumstances presented to them, and negligently discharged their department-issued firearms at Mr. Perez and Ms. Tollison," the Cochran Firm stated in a press release.Moore said an investigation will look into whether proper procedures were followed.The chief said it's been 13 years since an officer's gunfire killed an innocent bystander or hostage. In the last six weeks, it's happened twice -- the most recent being the incident at a Trader Joe's market in Silver Lake, where a store manager was killed by police gunfire in a shootout between LAPD and a standoff suspect Perez had a very violent past. He was released from prison and also convicted of robbery. He was a documented gang member who was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon and domestic violence.