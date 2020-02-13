2 men killed in apparent targeted shooting outside Van Nuys home; victims operated legal cannabis shops

By and
VAN NUYS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Two men were shot and killed late Tuesday night outside a home in Van Nuys, and authorities were investigating the possibility that the victims were deliberately targeted.

Just before 11:30 p.m., officers responded to a shooting reported in the 15300 block of Wyandotte Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. When officers arrived, they found one victim laying on top of another victim. Both appeared to have suffered from gunshot wounds.

Paramedics responded to the scene. One victim was pronounced dead, and the other was transported to a local hospital, where he died of his injuries.

The identities of the deceased men were not immediately released. An LAPD official said the victims were operators of legal cannabis shops.

Investigators said witnesses reported hearing an argument on the front porch of the home. They heard gunshots and saw three or four men in ski masks running away.

The suspects got into a sedan parked on the street and fled east on Wyandotte Street.

Residents say the stretch of Wyandotte Street where the shooting occurred is normally calm and quiet.
