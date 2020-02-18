LAPD reopens busy Van Nuys intersection after investigating suspicious vehicle

By ABC7.com staff
VAN NUYS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles police blocked off a large section of Van Nuys around Sherman Way and Van Nuys Boulevard Monday night as they investigated a suspicious vehicle.

A black SUV was sitting in a parking lot on Sherman Way near that intersection with all four doors opened.

It was not immediately clear if there was anything else about the vehicle which drew police attention. A bomb squad was called to the scene.

Police shut down the busy intersection and evacuated a doughnut shop and other businesses in the area. Public buses were also being rerouted.

Police later declared the incident a hazmat situation and shrunk down the perimeter to a single parking lot.

Streets were later reopened by 2 a.m. Tuesday and the scene was cleared at about 4 a.m. The SUV was impounded by police.
