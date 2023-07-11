A grand theft auto suspect drove down the 405 Freeway going the wrong way as he tried to evade the LAPD on Monday night.

Grand theft auto suspect drives wrong-way down 405 Fwy in Van Nuys, then runs across on foot

VAN NUYS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A grand theft auto suspect drove down the 405 Freeway going the wrong way as he tried to evade the LAPD on Monday night.

The stunning incident occurred just before 10 p.m. in Van Nuys.

The suspect nearly collided with several vehicles as it sped down the 405 going southbound on northbound lanes.

He eventually pulled over and ran into the brush.

The suspect hid under a bush as LAPD helicopters circled over his location.

Then, in a last ditch effort to avoid arrest, the man ran across both sides of the freeway as traffic flew by.

The LAPD was able to arrest the man after chasing him on foot.

The identity of the man has not been released