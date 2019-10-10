Van with toddler inside slams into front window of Santa Ana bakery

By ABC7.com staff
SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- A van slammed through the front of a Santa Ana bakery with a toddler still inside the car.

The female driver apparently lost control of the vehicle as she was trying to park her car - leading to the damage.

No one was injured in the accident, but the store owner's daughter says her mother is still stunned.

"She was very shocked, she couldn't speak," she said. "She was just shaking."

The driver of the van was taken to the hospital for mild pain.

Fanny says that even though the bakery itself will be closed indefinitely, they still have plenty of orders to fill, so they'll still be hard at work in the kitchen.
