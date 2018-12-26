Van stolen from couple at Oxnard hospital recovered with puppy inside

A woman in Oxnard asks for the public's help tracking down her stolen van and puppy that was inside.

By ABC7.com staff
OXNARD, Calif. (KABC) --
A van that was stolen with a puppy inside from a couple at an Oxnard hospital has been recovered - and the dog is safe, the couple says.

Brandi and Brian Hampton drove from Colorado to California so she could get brain surgery to help her epilepsy.

All of their belongings - as well as their 7-month-old puppy Scrappy - were in the van when it was stolen Sunday from the parking lot at St. John's Regional Medical Center. Scrappy was in training to become a service animal to assist Brandi.

Brandi said on Wednesday they heard from the police that morning that the 2007 Honda Odyssey minivan has been found abandoned in Port Hueneme.

Scrappy was inside and alive too. He had lot of a bit of weight, but otherwise seemed OK, they were told.

EMBED More News Videos

A devastated couple in Oxnard is asking for the public's help tracking down their stolen van and their puppy that was inside.



After the original story about the theft was aired, people came forward to help the couple, including one man, Jason Thorwegen, who offered to donate the van he had been living in. Thorwegen had another van he was going to live in and could have sold the first one but decided to donate it instead.

Now, the couple says they will return Thorwegen's van. With some of the help that other people have provided, they will be able to fix up their old van.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
dogs stolenstolen carpuppyOxnardPort HuenemeVentura County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Glendale hit-and-run: Police release video of person of interest
1 killed in downtown LA bus incident
LAPD chief weighs in on new DUI device law, last-call time
Firefighters bring gifts to Long Beach woman with cancer
Deaths of 2 children raise doubts about US border agency
Dow up 1,000 points in stock market rebound
HOLIDAY TRAVEL: Today is busiest day at LAX
Stanislaus Sheriff's Office find car of shooting suspect, manhunt still underway
Show More
President Trump, first lady visit troops in Iraq for Christmas
It's opening day at Santa Anita Park
VIDEO: Culver City motel fire sends 1 to hospital
VIDEO: Woman chases down porch pirate, gets package back
'Aquaman' Jason Momoa crashes newlyweds' wedding photo shoot
More News