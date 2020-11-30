Vandals shatter windows at multiple businesses along Ventura Boulevard in San Fernando Valley

ENCINO, Calif. (KABC) -- A string of businesses along Ventura Boulevard in the San Fernando Valley have been targeted by vandals, prompting an investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department.

Saturday wasn't the first time Allen Emergency employee has been at The Stand restaurant in Encino -- cleaning up a huge, broken plate-glass window.

On Friday morning the glass repair service company got a call from the establishment on Ventura Boulevard.

On Saturday morning, another call came in requesting services once again - this time for a different window. And it's not the only business in the area that has summoned the repair service after being targeted by vandals.

"Six yesterday, two this morning," James DeNunzio of Allen Emergency said. "Everywhere we've been there's been a cracked window but hey haven't taken anything. One place we went to, they broke in and had a party there -- just random silliness."

Hermosa Beach road rage leads to multi-car crash
EMBED More News Videos

A case of road rage ended in a multi-car crash in Hermosa Beach, officials said.


But it's more than that. It's vandalism which costs businesses unwarranted loss.

Across the street at Big 5 Sporting Goods on Ventura Boulevard, the manager told ABC7 that employees found a large rock outside one of their shattered front windows.

There was no other sign of forced entry or damage at the sporting goods store.

Ten minutes away in Sherman Oaks but still on Ventura Boulevard, a restaurant's employees reported their front window, smashed, too.

One of the employees, who didn't want to go on camera, told ABC7 that no one was hurt and no one was able to get inside.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san fernando valleyencinosherman oakslos angeleslos angeles countylos angeles police departmentlapdsmall businessvandalismrestaurantrestaurants
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE SOON: Gov. Newsom gives post-holiday COVID-19 update
LA County stay-at-home order takes effect Monday
Protesters demand 'Open LA' at county public health director's home
Boater missing for 2 days found alive while clinging to vessel
Domestic violence suspect is fatally beaten, stabbed
Pasadena to consider banning outdoor dining as COVID cases surge
Artificial Christmas tree owners turn to the real thing
Show More
Arizona certifies Biden's victory over Trump
Blue sea dragons wash up on South African beach
Amid COVID-19 travel warnings, LAX busy over holiday weekend
Moderna asking US, European regulators to OK its virus shots
CA sees record number of COVID-19 hospitalizations
More TOP STORIES News