Vandals break into Longfellow Elementary School in Pasadena, damage 18 classrooms

PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) --
Vandals broke into Longfellow Elementary School in Pasadena and damaged 18 classrooms, forcing classes to be held outside Monday.

A school janitor noticed that many classroom windows were shattered and contacted police. Authorities briefly shut down the school to make sure that no one was injured from the broken glass.

Classes were not canceled. Instead, the school held an assembly to inform the students of the incident and announced that classes would be held outdoors for the day.

Investigators said some petty cash appeared to be stolen from the school office, but there was no significant loss of valuables like computers and electronics.

The vandalism likely happened overnight, but police are not sure exactly when the incident took place.

The Pasadena Unified School District said there are no security cameras at the school.

Last week, there were break-ins at John Muir High School and Cleveland Elementary School - both are a part of the Pasadena Unified School District. Investigators are looking into a possible connection among the three break-ins.
