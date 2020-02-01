Vanessa Bryant posts photo of Kobe's, Gianna's jerseys: 'There is no #24 without #2'

Vanessa Bryant posted the photo Friday night after the Los Angeles Lakers' arena blanketed several rows of courtside seats with the NBA star's #8 and #24 jerseys.
Before their home game against the Portland Trailblazers, the Lakers hosted a 25-minute heartfelt tribute to Kobe and daughter Gigi, who died when their helicopter crashed in Southern California, killing all nine people on board.
The celebration began with emotional videos, followed by performances from R&B artists Usher and Boyz II Men along with cellist Ben Hong. Fellow basketball legend LeBron James addressed the crowd, scrapping a prepared speech and going "straight from the heart."
"So in the words of Kobe Bryant, 'Mamba out' but in the words of us, 'not forgotten.' Live on, brother," he ended his speech.
Vanessa Bryant's latest post also included several hashtags; among them, "#GirlDaddy" in reference to the now-viral SportsCenter interview where Kobe calls himself a "girl dad."
Holding back tears, "SportsCenter" anchor Elle Duncan recounted the 2018 interview.
"I asked if he wanted more children, and he said that his wife Vanessa really wanted to try again for a boy, but we were sort of jokingly concerned that it would be another girl, and I was like, 'Four girls, are you joking? What would you think? How would you feel?' And without hesitation, he said, 'I would have five more girls if I could. I am a girl dad.,'" she said.
The mother of Kobe Bryant's four daughters spoke out publically for the first time since the tragedy on Wednesday, thanking millions for "support and love during this horrific time."
In an Instagram post, she published a photo of her and Kobe and their four daughters and wrote, in part:
"There aren't enough words to describe our pain right now. I take comfort in knowing that Kobe and Gigi both knew that they were so deeply loved. We were so incredibly blessed to have them in our lives."