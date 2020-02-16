Vanessa Bryant delivers loving message to Kobe in Instagram post: 'To my forever Valentine, I love you so much'

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Vanessa Bryant delivered a loving and solemn Valentine's Day message to her late husband Kobe Bryant on social media.

"To my forever Valentine, I love you so much," Bryant wrote to her 12.2 million Instagram followers. "Missing you so much on your favorite holiday. Te amo per sempre. Kisses to you and Gigi in heaven. Happy Valentine's Day, my babies. With all my love, your boo-boo."



The heartfelt message was accompanied by a photo of the couple embracing, featuring audio from Lauryn Hill's "Tell Him."

She took to Instagram earlier in the week to share her struggles with the death of Kobe and Gianna, saying her "brain refuses to accept" both her husband of 18 years and 13-year-old daughter are gone.

Vanessa Bryant opens up about death of Kobe, Gianna in emotional Instagram post: 'God I wish they were here'
EMBED More News Videos

Vanessa Bryant took to Instagram on Monday to share her struggles with the death of Kobe and Gianna, saying her "brain refuses to accept" both her husband of 18 years and 13-year-old daughter are gone.



Meanwhile, details were released Friday about the upcoming celebration of life for Kobe and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna at Staples Center, including information on how the public can purchase tickets.

What we know about Kobe and Gianna Bryant's memorial - get details on tickets here
