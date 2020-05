LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Vanessa Bryant marked her 38th birthday Tuesday, her first since the tragic death of her late husband Kobe.And she is sharing a very special love letter.In an Instagram post, Vanessa writes she found an envelope labeled "To: The Love of my Life. From, Tu Papi."Inside was a card from Kobe she found and had waited to open.It's been more than three months since Kobe's shocking death in a helicopter crash alongside their daughter Gianna.Vanessa wrote: "Missing the Love of my Life and my sweet little Mamacita- my fellow Taurus. Grateful to wake up to my 3 sweet girls today. Wish we were all together."