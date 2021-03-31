Arts & Entertainment

Vanessa Bryant shares heartwarming video of daughter Natalia celebrating acceptance to USC

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Vanessa Bryant shared heartwarming video of the moment her daughter Natalia found out she was accepted to the University of Southern California.

In the video posted Tuesday on Vanessa's Instagram account, 18-year-old Natalia is seen jumping up and down in excitement while wearing a USC sweatshirt.

"I got in!" an ecstatic Natalia says.

"Tears of joy. I'm SO happy for you Nani! I know daddy is so PROUD OF YOU. I am so PROUD OF YOU!! Your hard work and dedication was so worth it," Bryant's post said. "You pushed through the most excruciating pain imaginable and you succeeded. I wish Daddy and Gigi were physically here to celebrate but I know they're here in spirit. We love you so much! #USC #Trojan #FightOn."



Subsequent posts on Vanessa's Instagram page show her gifting Natalia balloons and custom Kobe shoes in USC colors.

It has, of course, been an unimaginably hard year for the Bryants. Kobe and daughter Gigi were among nine people who died in a helicopter crash in January 2020.

Kobe Bryant's eldest daughter Natalia signs modeling contract with IMG
"I am beyond thrilled and so honored to be a part of the IMG family," Natalia said on Instagram.



