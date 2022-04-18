Society

Vanessa Bryant remembers late husband Kobe Bryant on their 21st wedding anniversary

"I love you forever, baby."
EMBED <>More Videos

Vanessa Bryant remembers Kobe Bryant on their 21st wedding anniversary

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Vanessa Bryant remembered her late husband, and basketball legend, Kobe Bryant on Monday with a touching social media post on what would have been the couple's 21st wedding anniversary.

The 39-year-old widow shared an old photo on her Instagram page of her and Kobe with her arms around him from behind.

She captioned the photo: "I love you forever, baby. Happy Anniversary @kobebryant #21," plus two heart emojis.

Bryant received a lot of heart emojis in comments to the post, including from friends Kerry Washington and Khloé Kardashian.

Kobe, his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna Bryant, and seven others, were killed when a helicopter they were in crashed on the hillside in Calabasas during a foggy day on Jan. 26, 2020.

The group was headed toward Thousands Oaks for a youth basketball game when their helicopter crashed.

The National Transportation Safety Board pinned the crash on pilot error, saying Kobe's pilot, Ara Zobayan, became disoriented and lost control while flying through cloudy conditions that morning.

RELATED | Kobe Bryant helicopter crash: Trial nears on second anniversary of deadly tragedy

EMBED More News Videos

Wednesday marks two years since the helicopter crash that claimed the lives of Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven others.



In February, Bryant received the "Be Your Own Champion Award" at an event in Beverly Hills for her leadership through the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation. She vowed to keep the legacy of Kobe and daughter Gianna alive.

"It was important to Kobe, exemplified by Gigi and something that Natalia, Bianka, Capri and I will always fight for," said Bryant.

The organization was founded to create a positive impact for underserved child athletes, in honor of her late husband and daughter.

Bryant also reached a new deal with Nike in March to create apparel honoring the legacy of Kobe and Gianna, with proceeds going toward the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societylos angeleslos angeles countykobe bryantsocietysocial medialos angeles
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
Cristiano Ronaldo says one of his newborn twins has died
Man who gave fatal drugs to Mac Miller sentenced to prison
Sherri Papini pleads guilty to 2016 kidnapping hoax: 'I feel very sad'
Florida judge voids US mask mandate for planes, other travel
Sensors were adjusted on Florida ride where teen fell to his death
Teen missing for nearly 3 years found alive 700 miles away
1 in custody after shots fired led to police chase near Beverly Hills
Show More
Hip-hop pioneer DJ Kay Slay dies at 55 after 4-month COVID battle
Jury awards $450,000 to employee who declined office birthday party
Couple goes viral for $500 wedding, including $47 dress
Gay couple from LA, their kids verbally assaulted by Amtrak passenger
Abortion training under threat for med students, residents
More TOP STORIES News