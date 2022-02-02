Vanessa Bryant to receive honor for her leadership in sports at LA event during Super Bowl week

Bryant -- the widow of Kobe Bryant - will be honored at the third annual Sports Power Brunch: Celebrating the Most Powerful Women in Sports on Feb. 8 in Beverly Hills.
She will receive the "Be Your Own Champion Award" for her leadership through the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation, the Sports Power Brunch organization said in a statement Tuesday.
We are beyond excited to announce our 2022 Honorees for the 3rd Annual Sports Power Brunch presented by @ChampionUSA in Los Angeles during Super Bowl week: Vanessa Bryant, @Terri_Hines, @DeniseWhite_EAG and @famu10 @LASparksSVP!— The Sports Power Brunch (@SportsPWRBrunch) February 1, 2022
Limited tix available: https://t.co/MCFB0XwW4I pic.twitter.com/CWF0eNBUP6
The organization was founded to create a positive impact for underserved child athletes, in honor of her husband Kobe and daughter Gianna "Gigi" Bryant, who died in the helicopter crash that also killed seven others in 2020.
Other women in sports honorees include Los Angeles Sparks senior vice president Natalie White, EAG Sports management CEO Denise White and Terri Hines, executive vice president of communications at FOX Sports.
