CDC no longer recommending people avoid all e-cigarettes, focuses on THC-containing products

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention removed verbiage from its website this week suggesting that people refrain from all vaping products during its investigation into vaping-related lung injury.

The CDC previously urged people to consider refraining from the use of all e-cigarette or vaping products. Now the agency is focusing on THC-containing products.

RELATED: THC vape caused serious lung illness in Chicago man, who hopes to warn others

The new recommendation suggests people avoid THC-containing e-cigarette or vaping products, especially those from informal sources like friends and online dealers.

RELATED: Trump administration bans flavored e-cigs popular with teens

The agency released a report Tuesday showing that patients with vaping lung injuries tend to get THC products from informal sources -- while nicotine products often come from commercial sources, like dispensaries and vape shops.

Officials said adults using nicotine vaping products to replace cigarettes should not go back to smoking, but recommends they consider using FDA-approved ways of quitting instead.

RELATED: Breakthrough in CDC vaping illness investigation: Vitamin E acetate and THC may be to blame

They also says people should not add Vitamin-E acetate to their e-cigarettes, stating that the thickener has been "strongly linked" to lung injury cases.
Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 bodies found in Mexico on property owned by missing OC couple
LAX, 2 other airports to screen airline passengers from China for coronavirus
Riverside gang bust leads to arrests in murder of handyman
Emotions boil over at town hall in Cudahy where Delta airliner dumped jet fuel
Suspect arrested in brutal beating of Torrance 7-Eleven clerk
Thousand Oaks resident on road to recovery after accident
Convicted child molester killed in inmate attack at California prison facility
Show More
Teachers sue Delta after jet dumps fuel on school in Cudahy
Wife speaks after husband dies in avalanche at Tahoe ski resort
Crews begin work to fix Compton streets riddled with potholes
'Chicharito' Hernandez to sign with LA Galaxy, sources say
Vets accidentally give cat euthanasia instead of vaccine
More TOP STORIES News