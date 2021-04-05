Local student helps educate teens about vaccines

WESTWOOD (KABC) -- Kelly Danielpour started VaxTeen almost two years ago.
"Way before COVID there were a lot of teenagers going online, going on Reddit, talking about how their parents were anti-vaxxers and they wanted to be vaccinated," said Danielpour.
Her father is a doctor at Cedars Sinai and he passed onto her a strong interest in healthcare. So the Crossroads School senior started doing her own research.
"The ability for minors to self-consent to vaccinations varies by state. Most states don't have explicit laws outlining this. It's very convoluted and confusing. And so, I decided that I wanted to help," Danielpour said.
She launched VaxTeen, which is an online resource for teens who want to learn more about vaccines.
The site outlines vaccine consent laws and guides to explaining common vaccines like HPV and Polio.
"Particularly HPV for instance is stigmatized. It's a cancer preventing vaccine. So many people don't get it or don't have access to it," said Danielpour.
Danielpour said skepticism surrounding vaccines has increased amid COVID.
But she said that won't stop her from working towards what she believes in.
Danielpour will be studying at Stanford University next year with a focus in policy and healthcare.
"A lot of this is a policy issue, and making sure people have access in every way," she said.
