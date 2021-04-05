Community & Events

Local student helps educate teens about vaccines

One teen in Westwood is helping others get vaccinated.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Local student helps educate teens about vaccines

WESTWOOD (KABC) -- Kelly Danielpour started VaxTeen almost two years ago.

"Way before COVID there were a lot of teenagers going online, going on Reddit, talking about how their parents were anti-vaxxers and they wanted to be vaccinated," said Danielpour.

Her father is a doctor at Cedars Sinai and he passed onto her a strong interest in healthcare. So the Crossroads School senior started doing her own research.

"The ability for minors to self-consent to vaccinations varies by state. Most states don't have explicit laws outlining this. It's very convoluted and confusing. And so, I decided that I wanted to help," Danielpour said.

She launched VaxTeen, which is an online resource for teens who want to learn more about vaccines.

The site outlines vaccine consent laws and guides to explaining common vaccines like HPV and Polio.

"Particularly HPV for instance is stigmatized. It's a cancer preventing vaccine. So many people don't get it or don't have access to it," said Danielpour.

Danielpour said skepticism surrounding vaccines has increased amid COVID.

But she said that won't stop her from working towards what she believes in.

Danielpour will be studying at Stanford University next year with a focus in policy and healthcare.

"A lot of this is a policy issue, and making sure people have access in every way," she said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventslos angeles countywestwoodvaccinescommunity journalistcovid 19 vaccinecoronavirus pandemicin the communitycovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LA County provides COVID-19 update - LIVE
Suspect in stolen ambulance leads wild chase in Texas
Infant bath seat recalled amid drowning concerns
Earthquake swarm, including 4.0 magnitude temblor, strikes near Lennox
Tributes for OC mass shooting victims pour in during vigil
More Californians are moving to Texas, researchers say
Kids now playing 'huge role' in spread of COVID-19 variant, expert says
Show More
Prayer vigil planned for rapper DMX outside hospital
Racist rant caught on camera at Chinese family's front door
Artesia hosts pop-up vaccine clinic near Cerritos Mall
Updated LA County travel advisory expected to be issued today
Norwegian asks CDC to allow cruises from US in July
More TOP STORIES News