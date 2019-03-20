Las Vegas shootout outside Bellagio caught on surveillance camera

EMBED <>More Videos

A violent Las Vegas shootout outside the Bellagio was caught on surveillance cameras.

LAS VEGAS (KABC) -- A shootout between police and a robbery suspect outside the Bellagio hotel-casino was caught on surveillance cameras.

Police say it started Friday night when the armed suspect, identified as Michael Cohen, demanded money from a Bellagio cashier.

"Cohen fled with cash and casino chips he stole from the cage and exited the north doors into the valet area," said Asst. Sheriff Charles Hank during a news conference.

As Cohen was running out of the casino, so was his luck. He tried to carjack a vehicle but was spotted by four officers, who were already on scene on another call.

As they confronted him, he opened fire, hitting one officer, police said. Officers returned fire, and Cohen was shot and killed.

The officer who was hit by gunfire was saved by his bulletproof vest.

"The officer had his bulletproof vest on, which probably saved his life," Capt. Nichole Splinter said, adding that "it looks like the bullet hit the front of his chest and possibly went across."

Police say Cohen was the same man who robbed the Bellagio casino in 2017. That crime had gone unsolved until now.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
las vegascasinoshootoutrobberyus world
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Culver City parents describe death of 6-month-old baby
Disney and 21st Century Fox acquisition becomes official
Up to 700 rats were living with elderly family in Ojai home, officials say
Pepper ball used after fight at Moreno Valley school
Adult vaccines: Should everyone take them?
Pomona police investigating death of woman, 58, found after fire
Rams sign longtime Packers linebacker Clay Matthews to 2-year deal
Show More
VIDEO: Burglar wanders through CA home while family sleeps
Suspect pleads not guilty in Century City mall scare
Kristoff St. John cause of death released by coroner
Mike Trout, Angels finalizing contract worth more than $430 million
Warm send-off held at LAX for veterans headed for Iwo Jima
More TOP STORIES News