Las Vegas shootout outside Bellagio caught on surveillance camera

LAS VEGAS (KABC) -- A shootout between police and a robbery suspect outside the Bellagio hotel-casino was caught on surveillance cameras.Police say it started Friday night when the armed suspect, identified as Michael Cohen, demanded money from a Bellagio cashier."Cohen fled with cash and casino chips he stole from the cage and exited the north doors into the valet area," said Asst. Sheriff Charles Hank during a news conference.As Cohen was running out of the casino, so was his luck. He tried to carjack a vehicle but was spotted by four officers, who were already on scene on another call.As they confronted him, he opened fire, hitting one officer, police said. Officers returned fire, and Cohen was shot and killed.The officer who was hit by gunfire was saved by his bulletproof vest."The officer had his bulletproof vest on, which probably saved his life," Capt. Nichole Splinter said, adding that "it looks like the bullet hit the front of his chest and possibly went across."Police say Cohen was the same man who robbed the Bellagio casino in 2017. That crime had gone unsolved until now.