Fatal crash leaves car wrapped around tree in Baldwin Park

One person was killed in a crash that left a vehicle crumpled around a tree in Baldwin Park, officials say.
By ABC7.com staff
BALDWIN PARK, Calif. (KABC) -- One person was killed in a crash that left a vehicle wrapped around a tree in Baldwin Park on Wednesday, officials say.

The crash happened around 8 p.m. on Baldwin Park Boulevard at La Rica Avenue.

Authorities say at least one person was pronounced dead at the scene and at least one other was trapped inside the vehicle.

Video from the scene shows the vehicle crumpled in half and folded around a tree.

The cause of the crash was under investigation.
