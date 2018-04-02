Vehicle thefts are down in California, says CHP

Cars stuck in traffic are shown in an undated file image. (Shutterstock)

ABC7.com staff
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KABC) --
Vehicle thefts in California last year were down more than six percent from the previous year, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The 6.2 percent decline in thefts comes after two straight years of annual increases, and is the largest decrease since 2014.

More than 175,000 vehicles were stolen in 2017, an estimated value of $1.3 billion, with the most popular stolen vehicle being a 1998 Honda Civic.

In LA County, the CHP said 49,114 vehicles were stolen, a decrease from 2016 when 50,432 vehicles were reported. Riverside and San Bernardino counties also experienced downward trends.

Meanwhile, Orange County saw an uptick with 8,882 thefts, a 1.5 percent increase from 2016.

The CHP said the falloff may have to do with "advances in anti-theft technology, aggressive police work, and the public's vigilance."

"The CHP will continue to partner with local law enforcement on vehicle theft task forces to combat auto theft in California and asks the public to do its part," said CHP Commissioner Warren Stanley in a statement.

The CHP said while larger counties in the state did see less thefts, many other smaller rural counties did not. More than half, 51.5 percent, occurred in Southern California.

Despite the fall in vehicle thefts, CHP reports a vehicle is stolen every three minutes in the state and California experiences the most stolen vehicles in the nation per year, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
car theftcarstolen carrobberyCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
2 killed in suspected car-to-car shooting in Baldwin Village
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
LAUSD Blue Ribbon safety panel wants fewer electronic searches
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
Show More
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
11 children rescued from New Mexico compound, 5 adults arrested
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News